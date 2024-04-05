'Shinda Shinda No Papa' teaser: Crazy tussle between father-son duo Gippy, Shinda; Hina Khan sparks emotions

Mumbai, April 5 The makers of Gippy Grewal, his son Shinda, and Hina Khan-starrer ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ on Friday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming family entertainer, promising the craziest father-son story.

The movie marks the Punjabi film debut of 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Hina.

Shinda Grewal will be seen in this movie after ‘Carry On Jatta 3'.

The 54 seconds teaser revolves around the craziest father-son (Gippy-Shinda) story. Audiences are in store for a treat, as the real-life father-son duo is set to portray their real relationship on the big screen for the first time, promising a fun, laugh-riot.

Set in Canada and India, ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ follows the lives of Gopi, his wife, and their mischievous 10-year-old son, Shinda. With a desi twist to the popular rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa' with a peppy number showcasing the tussle between father and son, the teaser hints at a unique premise and promises a rollercoaster of emotions, humour, and the complexities of modern parenting.

Expressing his excitement, Gippy said that the project is close to his heart.

“Raising kids of my own in the ever-evolving world and feeling the tug-of-war between giving them global exposure while keeping them close to their roots makes this film personal, and I'm sure the audiences will relate to it as well. Sharing the screen with my son makes it all the more special for me,” shared Gippy, who is known for his work in ‘Jatt James Bond’, ‘Honeymoon’, ‘Daaka’, among others.

Director Amarpreet GS Chhabra said: “It was a great honour to work with the biggest star, Gippy, and the teams at Saregama and Humble Motion Pictures. A mother-child relationship is often spoken about. Here, we aimed to go all out in creating a fun, rib-tickling comedy that showcases the enjoyable and emotional bond of the father-son relationship.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr VP, Films and Events at Yoodlee Films, said: “We are proud to continue our journey with Humble Motion Pictures. We are confident that 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' will emerge as a pure entertainer and will be enjoyed by audiences of every age. It’s the perfect summer family movie.”

The film is directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra, written by Naresh Kathooria, and produced by Gippy and Ravneet Kaur Grewal.

It will be released in cinemas on May 10.

