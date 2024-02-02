Shiv Rawail to direct Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer spy universe film?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : 'The Railway Men' fame director Shiv Rawail will be helming actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer spy universe film produced by Aditya Chopra, Variety reported.

Alia and Sharvari will play super agents in the as-yet-untiitled film. Rawail, who had previous stints as assistant director on Yash Raj Films productions 'Dhoom 3,' starring Aamir Khan, and 'Fan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, debuted as a director with the studio's 2023 series 'The Railway Men,' as per Variety.

The production of the film will kick-off this year.

The film has been billed as the first-female led spy-universe film under YRF.

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), and continued with 'War' (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 'Pathaan,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023. 'Tiger 3,' which also released in 2023, is another Top 10 hit.

The next film under YRF's spy universe is Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr starrer 'War 2', which will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, Alia will also be seen in director Vasan Bala's next 'Jigra' and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Sharvari, on the other hand, has teamed up with 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' director Nikkhil Advani on the film 'Vedaa', which also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Vedaa' is written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari.

The film promises some exciting action sequences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor