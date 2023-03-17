Shiv Thakare buys first new car after '2 second-hand cars

Shiv Thakare is very excited as he purchased his first car all by himself. Shiv expresses his joy and reveals that it is a big thing for someone who had bought two second-hand cars earlier. He further added that he will take his car soon to Amravati where a proper pooja will be done by his mother.

When asked if he is disappointed about not winning Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare in an interview to a media house said, "Jo hona tha vo hua.Trophy mere mandali mein gayi hai aur mere dost (MC Stan) ke haath mein gayi hai. I am happy about that and also for the fact that I was there till the last day. Jo cheeze maine shiddat se ki hai vo mujhe mili bhi hai. I have been appreciated as well. Jo cheez ke liye gaya tha vo leke aaya."