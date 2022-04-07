Shivam Singh: Career in acting is filled with emotion on and off camera

Mumbai, April 7 Actor Shivam Singh, who is currently seen along with Simba Nagpal in the role of an Army officer in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin 6' reveals he finds acting an exciting and worthwhile career.

He says: "I believe our entertainment industry is filled with ups and downs. Actors have to go through a lot. A working actor needs to focus on acting, memorizing lines, go for dubbing, printing out new headshots, and searching for casting calls to find the latest auditions. All of which is extremely stressful and time consuming.

"But, for many people like me, acting is still an exciting and worthwhile career with emotion on and off the camera. I believe acting benefits adds a lot to our mental and physical health."

The actor also revealed about learning acting and finding inspiration from Bollywood stars. He adds, "I'm a NIFT graduate, I was into modelling and now I'm focusing on a successful acting career in showbiz. I wish to play challenging and promising roles.

"I'm open to exploring more TV, digital and Bollywood space. I also wish to act in music videos. As an actor I look at Shahrukh Khan to learn acting for romantic scenes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui to learn acting by method and Akshay Kumar for action. I see them as my acting inspiration."

