Shivin Narang on his latest music video 'Ijazzat Hai' with Jasmin Bhasin

Mumbai, June 16 Actor Shivin Narang, who is best known for his role of Rudra Roy in 'Beyhadh 2', talks about his latest music video 'Ijazzat Hai', featuring actress Jasmin Bhasin alongside him. The actor says that the song is really special to him.

"My music video with Jasmin is a romantic number. As the monsoons are approaching, the song also has a bit of rain. The name of the music video is 'Ijazzat Hai'. It's a really cute one and is our first collaboration," he says.

Shivin has been part of some music videos before also and loves the genre. "I have not done so many music videos. I have been lucky that whatever music videos I have done, they have been with the biggest brands and have become top songs like, 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi', 'Sunn Zara', 'Dooriyan', 'Chadeya Fitoor', 'Toota Taara' etc."

"My last music video was 'Akhiyaan Na Akhiyaan' with Mukti Mohan and it was shot in Goa and the whole look and feel was international. People really liked my look and the song too. It was a dance number and it was the first time that I did a lot of romantic and heart-breaking stuff in a project. This was the first one in which I was dancing whereas in earlier ones I haven't danced much," he says.

The actor has been juggling between film shoots and music videos for sometime now.

"I am in the middle of a lot of exciting projects. When we talk about films, they are made with a lot of love and they take their own sweet time to get released. I am working on a couple of projects right now and they are big ones. They are really special to me as an actor. Talking about music videos, not quantity-wise, but yes, all of them are very different."

"Like the last one was a dance number. Then I shot another one in the south with Aishwarya Rajnikant titled 'Musafir'. This one was inspired by how humanity is. In this video, my look was very different. Generally, people look very glamorous in their music video but this was a de-glam look and was really appreciated," he says.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' fame feels lucky to have got multiple opportunities to explore.

"I feel lucky and blessed. I am just going with the flow. When you are working it's very important to work on yourself. I keep learning new things. Since the 90's, this trend of music videos has been thriving. Right now, the scenario in which we are living, there is space for everything whether it's films, web shows, YouTube videos etc."

"I am looking forward to doing a lot more of them. There are a few more songs that are coming up and I am looking forward to that," he says.

