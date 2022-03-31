Shooting for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal wrapped up!

Chennai, March 31 The team of director Vignesh Shivan's romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead has wrapped up shooting for the film.

Taking to social media, Vignesh Shivan posted pictures of the team celebrating the wrap-up and wrote, "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal! Thanking God for making this possible! Working with outstanding talents... extraordinary actors is always a dream for any director."

"Can't ask for a better combination of actors to convert my script to screen! The great vijay sethupathi! The always beautiful, stunning and extremely professional Nayanthara my Thangameyyyyy!, The super talented, pretty and amazing Samantha Ruth Prabhu!

"Everyone made this film come out so well that I feel very happy and proud to have put this all together! Every day, every moment from this film will go a long way! Thank you beautiful people!"

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called 'RAMBO' in the film. The name is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'. Samantha plays a character called Khatija and Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani in the film.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad. The much-awaited rom-com is to release on April 28.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's production house, Red Giant Movies, has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film for Tamil Nadu.

