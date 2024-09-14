Shoppers flock to markets on Uthrada Pachil in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 14 : Shoppers across the state explored the markets, flower shops and sweet stalls on the eve of Kerala's Onam festival. The bustling pre-festival activity, known locally as 'Uthrada Pachil' is used to describe the last round shopping for the celebration.

A day before Onam all are busy in purchasing things to celebrate the festival tomorrow. Every textile, grocery, and vegetable shop is crowded. People who didn't have time to shop or who wanted to do additional shopping are on the road. Uthrada Pachil continued till late at night and there was good business for the traders.

Lakshmi, who came to purchase items at the East Fort Market, spoke to ANI, saying, "I purchased all items on 'Uthrada Pachil'. I came here to purchase items with my family. This year there are no celebrations due to the Wayanad landslides. Otherwise, it was full of lights and celebrations."

Rajesh added, "On Uthradam, we purchased all vegetables for Onam celebrations."

While the other visitor, Logitha, shared, "I have purchased clothes earlier. Tomorrow morning I will go to the temple and have an Onam feast . We plan to celebrate Onam that way. This year's crowd is larger, but government has avoided celebrations due to Wayanad landslides. But we are celebrating."

Anusree, who is from northern India and now lives in Thiruvananthapuram with her husband, looked excited about the festivity. She said, " Today is Uthradam and tomorrow is Thiruvonam. It is good to see the people of Kerala with a lot of fun and joy. Tomorrow morning we will go to temple. We will wear a saree. We brought new clothes for the family."

Onam is a celebration of unity, harvest and cultural richness, binding communities in a tapestry of traditions. A major festival of Kerala, it falls in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam, which in the Gregorian calendar overlaps with August-September.

The festival commemorates the Vamana avatar of Vishnu, the subsequent homecoming of the legendary Emperor Mahabali and serves as a poignant reminder of the values of benevolence, compassion and sacrifice.

The festival also honours the efforts of the farming community and is an occasion to express gratitude to Mother Nature for her bounty.

The celebrations for Onam are held for ten days and the festival is being celebrated this year from September 6 to 15.

Onam celebrations include Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Onam Kali, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), Kazhchakkula (plantain offerings), Onapottan (costumes), and Atthachamayam (folk songs and dance), besides Sadya feast.

