Shraddha Arya cheated by interior designer: 'Had paid 95% of the total amount'

Television actress Shraddha Arya, who became a household name with the daily soap 'Kundali Bhagya', revealed that she has been conned by an interior designer.The actress took to her Instagram handle to share her ordeal, while also warning her followers to beware of scamsters. Shraddha shared a screenshot of the account of one Siddharth Punjabi and claimed that he robbed the raw materials that were purchased for her house and has now gone missing."Robbed me of the home material and ran away with it. It's so sad that I chose a conman for an interior designer! Beware of this person guys!" she wrote.

While tagging Mumbai Police, she wrote,” Siddharth Punjabi. The interior designer I thought I can trust has broken things in my house and run away with the fittings and other material after I had paid 95% of the amount that he himself quoted me. Can’t believe this happened to me while I was away (sic).”Moreover, Shradhha Arya also mentioned that the designer allegedly stole all the electricals and sanitary fittings from the house after taking almost all the amount she paid. She added, “Stole all the electrical Sanitary fittings from the house after taking almost all the amount that was due towards him I'm still in shock that This happened He unabashedly and so blatantly did this with no one to fear from? You think You can hide by blocking me on Instagram?(sic)” She even shared close-up pictures of the man who conned her and revealed that he already deleted his Instagram account.