Shraddha Arya shares glimpses of Indian Navy’s Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 10 Actress Shraddha Arya, who predominantly works in television, recently attended the Indian Navy’s Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from the ceremony.

She wrote in the caption, “The Indian Navy’s Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony at the Gateway of India was absolutely phenomenal! A perfect blend of heritage, music, and naval excellence. Swipe to feel the pride”.

The ceremony had many attractions including a chopper show, and a light show at the Gateway of India. The Indian Navy’s Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony is a spectacular annual display of military precision, maritime heritage, and ceremonial tradition. Held at key naval stations, the event marks the symbolic end of the day’s activities, a practice rooted in 17th-century battlefield signals.

The ceremony features impeccably coordinated performances by the Naval Band, including stirring martial tunes, patriotic melodies, and traditional naval compositions. Sailors execute synchronized drills, rifle displays, and ceremonial movements that highlight discipline and teamwork. The “Tattoo” segment showcases dynamic formations, sometimes accompanied by illuminated backdrops or laser projections celebrating India’s naval legacy. Naval aircraft fly-pasts or ship lighting are occasionally included, depending on the venue.

The ceremony brings together service personnel, dignitaries, and civilians, offering a rare glimpse into the Navy’s ceremonial excellence. Blending music, pageantry, and tradition, the Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony stands as a proud representation of the Indian Navy’s spirit, honour, and enduring maritime culture.

Shraddha’s husband, Rahul Nagal is in the Navy. The couple tied the knot on November 16, 2021 in a private but widely celebrated ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage drew attention for its simplicity and genuine warmth, contrasting the usual glamour of television-industry weddings.

Since then, the two have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye, maintaining a low-profile presence on social media. In November 2024, Shraddha and Rahul welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, marking a significant milestone in their family life. Their marriage continues to be seen as steady, grounded, and affectionate.

