Shraddha Kapoor addresses the crowd in Marathi at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kappor addresses the crowd in Marathi at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022 held at J.W Marriott in Mumbai. The actor is often praised for her soft spoken and sweet persona around fans and the industry. She features in listings of the most popular and highest pai-actresses in the country. She began her acting with a brief role in the 2010 heist film Teen patti, and her first leding role in the teen drama Love Ka The End which is released in the year 2011. Her highest grossing release came with the comedy horror Stree, the action thriller Saaho and the comedy drama Chhichhore (2019). She will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled film. In this film she will be starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Over the years, celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Thackeray have graced the prestigious event. Partnering with Lokmat for the most stylish awards for 2022 is the Amazon.