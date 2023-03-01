Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

Mumbai, March 1 Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recounted recording the track 'Teri Galliyan' from the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' and expressed gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her sing the song.

Sharing her experience, she said: "Before recording the song, when we were shooting 'Aashiqui 2', I requested Mohit Suri to allow me to sing one song in the film. But he was looking for a great voice to sing for the film."

"So, one day during the filming of 'Ek Villian,' Mohit Suri called me and asked where I was going to be the next day, to which I replied, 'I will be at home only'. He immediately said, 'come to the studio let's record the song 'Teri Galliyan'."

Shraddha, who has been part of numerous movies including 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ek Villain', 'Haider', 'ABCD 2', 'Baaghi', 'Rock On 2', 'OK Jaanu', 'Half Girlfriend', and many more shared further that initially, she was nervous as she was not so prepared but Mohit trusted her and she said that this his trust became her motivation.

"I was terrified because I was not prepared. There was a scene in 'Aashiqui 2' where Arohi says, 'Muhjse Nahi Hoga' before singing, and this was replicated in my real life as well because I was in the studio when Mohit sir arrived, and I was unable to record it. But this is so special to me; had this moment not occurred in my life, I would never have sung this song."

"I believe that whoever believes in you and your abilities, and the strength we gain from them, is the most beautiful thing in life, and I am grateful to Mohit Suri for this opportunity," she added.

Shraddha along with Ranbir Kapoor graced the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' to promote their film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. Moreover, ace singer Javed Ali also joined the panel of judges including Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya as a guest judge.

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

