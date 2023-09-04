Shraddha Kapoor kickstarts Monday with yoga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor swears by yoga to maintain her well-being and inspires her millions of fans to keep themselves healthy and fit as well.

On Monday morning, she dropped a picture from her yoga session.

In the image, she can be seen laying on her yoga mat.

"Bruce Lee vala attitude chahiye? Yoga karo. #MondayMotivation," Shraddha captioned the post, inspiring netizens with her fitness regime.

Reacting to her post, a fan commented, "Monday productive with shraddhie's post."

"The Monday motivation we all needed," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan’s comedy drama film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film received positive responses from the fans and even entered the Rs 100 crore club.

In the coming months, she will be seen in the horror comedy film ‘Stree 2’ opposite RajKummar Rao. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film will also star Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.‘Stree 2’ is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

Meanwhile, she recently celebrated 5 years of horror-comedy 'Stree'.

"Super thrilled that Stree has completed 5 years to its release! The film will continue to hold an extremely special place in my heart. I fondly remember, the moment I heard the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this universe created by Amar and Dinesh. To create an entertaining film with relevant social messages is no simple feat at all and Dinesh, Amar, Raj & DK just nailed it. Super grateful for the immense love for it and the excitement the audiences have for Stree 2," Shraddha said on the film's fifth anniversary.

'Stree' tells the story of a haunted town, visited by a woman’s ghost. Rajkummar plays a tailor who falls for Shraddha in the movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor