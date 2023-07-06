Shraddha Kapoor revisits childhood pictures to mark brother Siddhant's birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Thursday, took a stroll down memory lane and dropped a few childhood pictures of herself with her brother Siddhanth to mark his birthday.

"On YOUR birthday, I've decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah. And this isn't even a throwback from YOUR bday. It's from Mommy's muaaaahahahaaaaaa

Happy Birthday Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor I O U," she wrote.

Have a look at Shraddha and Siddhanth's adorable childhood snaps.

Reacting to the post, Siddhanth commented, "what photos ! Love you the mostest."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shraddha will be reuniting with actors Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi in 'Stree 2'.Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The team revealed that 'Stree 2' is set to release in August 2024. Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Stree' was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

