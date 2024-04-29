Shraddha Kapoor sends love to 'Pyaari Masi' Padmini Kolhapure as she receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who never misses an opportunity to shower love on her family members recently showed her love and admiration for her aunt, actress Padmini Kolhapure, who received the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the actress shared Padmini Kolhapure's video expressing her affection and admiration for her aunt with the caption, "Meri Pyaari Masi, meri inspiration, meri rani with a heart emoji."

Padmini Kolhapure shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Receiving an award is always special , and Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award is even more special as he was a stalwart in theatre and Music . I dedicate this award to All those who have been instrumental in what I am today . Truly blessed Thank you to all my fans. Thank you for all your love and blessing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in director Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy 'Stree 2' alongside RajKumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit. The sequel will be out in theatres in August this year.

