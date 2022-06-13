Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained for consuming drugs at rave party

Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor on Monday was detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, said Bengaluru Police.

Siddhant has been taken into custody after the police raid. According to the information, a total of six people including Shraddha Kapoor's brother have been found positive in the drugs test. These people were partying at a hotel located on MG Road, Bangalore.

Siddhant Kapoor is the son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor. Siddhant has appeared in many Bollywood movies. Apart from films, he has also appeared in web series and music videos. But till date no such role could give him recognition. Siddhant shared the screen with his sister Shraddha Kapoor in the film Haseena Parkar. Siddhant's previous release was Faces.