Shreya Ghoshal’s Heartfelt Moment with Indian Idol Star Chaitanya Devadhe Goes Viral At Mumbai Concert (Watch Video)

The recent concert of Shreya Ghoshal in Mumbai became a special evening not only for her fans but also for Indian Idol sensation Chaitanya Devadhe. The talented singer joined Shreya on stage and performed a few songs together, creating an unforgettable musical experience. Adding to the magic of the night, Chaitanya gifted Shreya a special present, a gesture that deeply touched the renowned singer. This exchange reflected their mutual respect and highlighted Shreya’s genuine support for emerging talents, proving once again that she never shies away from encouraging true artists.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a viral backstage video circulating on social media, where Shreya can be heard praising Chaitanya, saying, “Oh my God, you rocked ...kya gaya.” Chaitanya replies, “Ma'am yeh life gift laaya hoon aapke liye.” To which Shreya responds sweetly and with humor, “Kyu laya,” before warmly accepting his gift. Shreya Ghoshal’s continuous support for rising stars like Chaitanya Devadhe is a testament to her role as not just a phenomenal singer but also a mentor who uplifts genuine talent in the music industry. This memorable concert and heartfelt backstage exchange beautifully capture the spirit of encouragement and respect that define her journey.

