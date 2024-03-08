Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa-starrer ‘Luv You Shankar’ to release on April 19

Mumbai, March 8 On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, the makers of ‘Luv You Shankar’ starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji announced that the film will release on April 19 on Ram Navami weekend.

Shreyas said: "Working on 'Luv You Shankar' has been an incredible journey filled with passion and dedication. It's a film that holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its magic."

Directed by filmmaker Rajiv S Ruia, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Elakshi Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Hemant Pandey, Master Mann Gandhi, and Prateek Jain.

Tanishaa added: "Being a part of 'Luv You Shankar' has been a truly fulfilling experience. It's a film that celebrates the human spirit and the power of love, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on this divine journey with us."

Musician Vardan Singh, who serves as both music director and singer, has infused the film with soul-stirring melodies. Additionally, choreographer Arvind Singh is also a part of the film.

The decision to release the film on the weekend of Ram Navami holds a special significance, marking it as a momentous occasion for audiences to come together and celebrate the auspicious day.

Producer Sunita Desai said: "From the initial concept to the final product, it's been a collaborative effort filled with passion and dedication."

Director Rajiv S Ruia shared: "As a filmmaker, 'Luv You Shankar' is a project that I hold close to my heart. It's a story that resonates with me personally, and I poured my heart and soul into every aspect of its making."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor