Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps up 'Taaza Khabar' shoot

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped up shoot for the comedy-drama 'Taaza Khabar', which also stars Bhuvan Bam, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur and Shilpa Shukla.

Shriya will be seen in the role of a sex worker in the upcoming comedy-drama series.

On wrapping up the show, Shriya says, "Shooting for 'Taaza Khabar' has been a super fun experience. I love comedy - dramas and it's a genre I haven't really done. I play a sex worker."

"My character and look are completely different from what I've done which made this process even more fulfilling. I've loved working with Bhuvan and this entire cast and crew who are so talented and hardworking. We've had a blast shooting for this and I can't wait for the audience to watch it."

On the work front, Shriya is on a roll with exciting projects. She will be seen in 'Crackdown' Season 2, 'The Gone Game Season 2', film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' to name a few.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor