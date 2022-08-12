Shweta Basu Prasad reveals what adds up to backstories of her characters

Mumbai, Aug 12 Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who made her foray into the Hindi film industry as a child artist with the 2022 film 'Makdee', is currently gearing up for her upcoming series 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach'.

She recently shared her approach and preparations for her part in the series. To get a better grip around her character, she sketched its back story.

The actress described the way she dives deep into the lives of her characters during her acting process.

"I wrote a backstory for my character, Lekha, to develop a deeper understanding of her. It's a practice I follow for all my characters, across projects. This is an important step towards shaping my performance as it is integral to know the person I am about to portray on screen."

The third season of the show will see actor Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role of lawyer Madhav Mishra as the show deals with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

Revealing the factors that add up to the backstories of her character, Shweta said, "When working on their backstory, I consider factors like the way they grew up, their interpersonal relationships, their upbringing, favourites, dislikes. These collectively affect the character and help me fine tune it before the camera."

'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' which also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera, has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

The show will be available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from August 26.

