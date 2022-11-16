Shweta Patil bags her first film offer

Shweta Patil is a name that encapsulates qualities such as being beautiful, inspirational, genuine, independent, hardworking, talented, and a person with a heart of gold. She is not only a diva in role life but also in real life. She has a promising name in the modelling industry. People know her not only by her appearance but also by her skills. She is a passionate girl and loves acting. After so much hard work and artwork, she has bagged an amazing movie offer in Marathi. The name of her upcoming movie is "Baap Manus". It's her first Marathi movie. Being a Maharashtrian, she is very excited to work in the film. Shweta is making her debut as a second lead actress in the movie opposite Pushkar Jog. Pushkar is a very popular name in Marathi cinema. He is also the producer of the film along with Anand Pandit & Roopa Pandit. The movie is being shot under the banner "Goosebumps Entertainment". Baap Manus is a dream project for Shweta Patil. She is very excited and enthusiastic about this film. While talking to the media, she said that she has a very important role in the movie that keeps the story intact and gripped.

Another actress in the film is the famous VJ Anusha Dandekar. The director of the movie is Yogesh Phulphagar. Shooting has been started in London. You will see many breath-taking beautiful locations in London in the film. Shweta is looking forward to making a grand entry into the Glam world with her debut. She has been featured in several music videos, interviews, magazine covers, and public events. She is an amazing actress and dancer as well. She is a fantastic method artist, and acting is in her blood. She has always been passionate and interested in the acting and fashion industry. She is a disciplined human being and a fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram is full of vibrant photos of her. As we all know, nothing can stop talent from growing. As hard as the days were for Shweta, she is now conquering her dreams eventually. Meanwhile, she has achieved several essential achievements in her life. We wish only the very best to her in all her future endeavours.