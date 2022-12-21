Shweta takes over 'Pandya Store' leaving Dhara in shock

New Delhi, Dec 21 The family drama starring 'Pandya Store' is among few of the popular shows. It stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, and Krutika Desai Khan.

The story revolves around a middle-class family that includes elder brother Gautam, played by Kinshuk Mahajan, his wife Dhara(Shiny Doshi), and his three brothers Dev (Akshay Kharodia), Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) and Krish (Mohit Parmar). Dhara, who because of medical reasons, can never concieve, gets emotionally connected to Shweta's baby Chikoo unaware that they have to pay a heavy price for it.

Shweta demanded Rs 25 lakh in return for going away from their lives. The entire Pandya family signs a document prepared by Shweta to get back Chikoo. Both Gautam and Dhara are happy that their entire family including Chikoo is with them.

However, things didn't go as smoothly as they thought because Shweta has taken over the Pandya store and they are left with nothing. Whether the rest of the family forgives Dhara or not will be seen in the coming episodes.

