Shweta Tripathi Performs Aarti at Ganga Ghat in Benaras During the Shoot of Mirzapur: The City Keeps Calling Me Back

Actress Shweta Tripathi was recently seen performing Aarti and Puja at the sacred Ganga Ghat in Benaras during breaks from the shoot of Mirzapur: The Movie. The serene moment was a deeply emotional one for the actress, who shares a long-standing and personal bond with the holy city.

Benaras has always held a special place in Shweta’s heart, it’s where she filmed her debut film Masaan, and where her spiritual and professional journeys seem to intersect. Known for its divine energy, rich culture, and timeless charm, Benaras continues to ground and inspire her through every visit.

Reflecting on her connection with the city, Shweta shared, “Benaras… this city keeps calling me back. I’ve been coming here since the time of Masaan. My Nana studied at BHU, my mother wore a Benarasi lehenga for her wedding, in so many ways, this city is intertwined with my life. Even my trainer, Tridev Pandey, is from here. Mirzapur too has its roots in this region, and all of this makes Benaras feel like home to my heart. I love the food, the relaxed pace of life, the taste of kadak kulhad chai, and the simplicity of the people. These days, even the weather feels like it’s welcoming us with open arms.”

She further added, “The madness of Mirzapur is such that fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots across Benaras, it’s like getting live updates from our extended family! It’s not just the cast and crew anymore; the audience has become a part of our world too. Behind the scenes, there’s so much love, laughter, and beauty, it’s what keeps me motivated every single day. The family of Prime Video and Excel Entertainment has grown even bigger this time, and it truly feels like one big family now.”