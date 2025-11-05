Shweta Tripathi Returns as Golu Gupta in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, Calls It a Nostalgic Journey

Actress Shweta Tripathi has revealed that she is going back to her roots on screen, stepping once again into the shoes of Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta in the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie. The film, which recently Completed its first schedule of shooting in Benaras, is said to depict the early era of Mirzapur Season 1, bringing fans back to where the journey first began.

Known for her layered and powerful portrayal of Golu Gupta, Shweta first won audiences’ hearts as a studious, book-loving girl whose innocence stood in stark contrast to the chaos of Mirzapur. Now, with the cinematic version, the actress is set to revisit that very phase of her character’s life.

Calling it both nostalgic and creatively challenging, Shweta shared her excitement, saying: “It feels like a great call back to where it all began. Golu has grown so much through the seasons, but to go back and relive her bookworm phase is both exciting and a huge challenge. Revisiting that innocence and recreating her early world is something very special for me as an actor. And of course, it feels like a reunion of Guddu and Golu. To meet Guddu Pandit again is like meeting your best friend after school vacation that same kind of excitement of meeting my best friend Ali Fazal again.”

With Mirzapur: The Movie, fans can expect a deeper dive into the origins of the iconic characters and the world that became one of India’s most celebrated crime sagas.