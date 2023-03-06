Shwetha Menon denies rumours of falling prey to Mumbai bank fraud

Actor Shwetha Menon on Monday said that she has no connection to the online bank fraud case, which is being investigated by the Mumbai police. She clarified the matter after several media portals, including national media, reported that the actor fell prey to the fraud and lost money from her bank account.

I am not the Shweta being mentioned in the news reports. I have been receiving numerous calls regarding the matter since yesterday. I think she might be a television artist," Shwetha Menon told mathrubhumi.com. Apparently, there were reports that around 40 customers of a private bank in Mumbai lost lakhs of rupees from their accounts in the last three days, which including Kannada actress Shwetha Menon (43). However, the 48-year-old Mollywood actress opined that the similarity in their names would have caused the confusion. As per reports, the bank customers were duped of money after they clicked a link seeking to update their PAN Card details.