‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ tells story of Lord Krishna devotee Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta

Mumbai, July 26 The upcoming mythology show ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ will follow the story of Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta and his devotion to Lord Krishna.

The show stars Neelu Vaghela, Krishna Bhardwaj, Paresh Bhatt, and Hitu Kanodia. ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ is a regional show that tells a rooted story from the west coast of India.

The makers of the show organised a media event at a hotel in the Vastrapur of Ahmedabad. The lead actors of the show Krishna Bhardwaj and Paresh Bhatt were dressed in the outfits of their respective characters for the event.

Actor Krishna Bhardwaj, who essays the role of Lord Krishna in the show, shared: “Stepping into the divine shoes of Lord Krishna for Shyam Dhun Lagi Re is a profound honour. This role allows me to connect deeply with the rich spiritual heritage and cultural essence of Gujarat. Colors Gujarati’s commitment to delivering ‘Assal Gujarati Nu Assal Entertainment’ is evident in the meticulous production and heartfelt storytelling of this show.”

He further mentioned, “I am thrilled to bring to life the cherished tales of Lord Krishna and his devotee Narsinh Mehta, hoping to inspire and touch the hearts of our audience.”

‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ will premiere on Colors Gujarati.

