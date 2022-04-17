Sibiraj-starrer 'Maayon' to release on June 17

Chennai, April 17 Director Kishore's upcoming mythological thriller 'Maayon', featuring actors Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead, is to hit screens on June 17 this year.

Actor Sibiraj, who is son of actor Sathyaraj, took to Instagram to make the announcement on Sunday.

He wrote, "Happy to announce that 'Maayon' will hit the big screens on June 17 worldwide. Need all your love and support."

The film, produced by Double Meaning Productions, has sparked interest due to its intriguing mythological theme.'Maayon' was also in the news for becoming the first-ever Indian movie teaser to have an 'audio description'.

The audio description was to offer a wholesome movie-watching experience even to the visually challenged. The team is now engaged in preparing the audio-described version of the full film.

The censor board has already cleared the film with a clean 'U' rating. Sources say 'Maayon' is set against the backdrop of an ancient temple. Screenplay for the film is by its producer Arun Mozhi Manickam and music is by Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

