Siddhant Chaturvedi syncs his steps to 'Gehraiyaan' title track

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan', recently shared a video on his social media where he can be seen matching his steps to the tune of the film's title track.

Sharing an old video of him from his camera roll, where he is performing the contemporary dance routine, the actor managed to synchronise his steps with the highly anticipated track through clever editing.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Synced #Gehraiyaan to an old dance video of mine… well surprisingly this song goes with almost everything ! Thank you @oaffmusic & @luceamma for this beautiful track!"

Siddhant can be seen sporting a sleek outfit consisting of a yellow shirt, shorts, shoes, and a pair of shades. 'Gehraiyaan', directed by Shakun Batra, also stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film will have a direct to digital release on February 11.

