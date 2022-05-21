Siddhant surprises fans by making special appearance at Divine's concert

Mumbai, May 21 Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who rose to fame by playing MC Sher in the film 'Gully Boy', made a surprise appearance at rapper Divine's concert.

The actor came in raging with fans, dancing and singing his heart out to the number: 'Sher Aaya Sher'.

Dressed in smart casuals, the actor was seen raving with his fans on the song and crooned to the number with Divine.

Siddhant was recently seen in 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.

He will also be seen in 'Phone Booth' opposite Katrina Kaif and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya.

