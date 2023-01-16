Siddharth Anand calls directing SRK in Pathaan ‘responsibility’,

Director Siddharth Anand, has opened up about why Pathaan has become the most hyped film globally and how SRK’s return to the cinemas after 4 years has added to the humongous buzz that the film is carrying. The director revealed how it was to collaborate with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Siddharth said, “Directing SRK is a responsibility and it's even greater now because of the break that he had taken and that has created immense expectations and excitement with his audience. I am realising now, towards the end and into the release of the film, what and how large that fan base is. So yeah, that is an amazing feeling and it's somewhere exciting because we know that we have hopefully made a film that they will be happy and proud of.”

About the electrifying SRK and Deepika pairing in Pathaan, Siddharth says, “Just the fact that SRK and DP have done so many films before and fortunately, all of them have been really successful. It became a challenge to see how different they can look and so, our team really worked intricately to present them in a new way.” SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest stars of the country- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham- in it