Siddharth Anand - the pandemic proof director with all-time blockbuster Pathaan!

Siddharth Anand, with War and now Pathaan, has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. While War with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor collected 477 crore gross worldwide, with Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham, Siddharth has outdone himself as the film in just 6 days has already collected 591 crore gross worldwide!

It is, thus, interesting to note how he is a true- blue pandemic proof director as War was the last outright blockbuster before the pandemic and Pathaan has become an all-time blockbuster which he has delivered post pandemic! He is also the record holder of an insane feat! Siddharth is the only Hindi film director to have delivered five 50+ crore nett box office days and also five 100+ crore worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan, with the SRK starrer delivering 4 out of 5! Siddharth has thus, established himself as a leader of his industry, having brought glory back to Hindi films with his directorial prowess in Pathaan.