Siddharth Anand - the pandemic proof director with all-time blockbuster Pathaan!

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2023 10:33 AM 2023-02-01T10:33:48+5:30 2023-02-01T10:34:50+5:30

Siddharth Anand, with War and now Pathaan, has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. ...

Siddharth Anand, with War and now Pathaan, has become the undisputed number one director of his genre in India. While War with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor collected 477 crore gross worldwide, with Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham, Siddharth has outdone himself as the film in just 6 days has already collected 591 crore gross worldwide! 

It is, thus, interesting to note how he is a true- blue pandemic proof director as War was the last outright blockbuster before the pandemic and Pathaan has become an all-time blockbuster which he has delivered post pandemic! He is also the record holder of an insane feat! Siddharth is the only Hindi film director to have delivered five 50+ crore nett box office days and also five 100+ crore worldwide gross box office days with War and Pathaan, with the SRK starrer delivering 4 out of 5! Siddharth has thus, established himself as a leader of his industry, having brought glory back to Hindi films with his directorial prowess in Pathaan.

Tags : Siddharth Anand Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone