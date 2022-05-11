Siddharth Nigam approached for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Mumbai, May 11 'Dhoom 3' fame Siddharth Nigam is rumoured to be approached for action-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

A source close to the show said: "The makers are willing to have Siddharth Nigam on the show and are trying their best for it to happen." The actor has remained unavailable for a comment.

Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard and Chetna Pande are some of the confirmed participants of the 12th Season.

On the professional front, Siddharth is best known for his performances in 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' and is one of the fittest actors in the entertainment industry.

