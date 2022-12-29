Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to celebrate New Year together at undisclosed location

Rumoured lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who have been celebrating New Years together over the last few years, were pictured at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.They were all smile as they posed for the camera. In the glimpses, the Bollywood diva donned blue corset top paired with denims and a cute hat. Keeping her tresses, Kiara opted for sneakers.

The couple has been making public appearances together for quite some time now and now the rumors had it that the duo is getting married very soon. Sidharth sported red sweatshirt teamed up with black joggers and sneakers. He looked dapper. Kiara and Sid were reportedly looking out for wedding venues in Chandigarh. The rumoured lovebirds have not made any confirmation over the speculations. But recently, Malhotra in conversation with RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM dropped some hint for the fans.During the conversation, he was asked what is going to be the rumour that he would want to clarify, to which he responded saying: “That I am getting married this year.