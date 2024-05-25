Sidharth Malhotra asks Delhi to go out and vote after flying in from Mumbai to do just that

Mumbai, May 25 Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday flaunted his inked index finger after casting his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, in the day, the 'Shershaah' actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a casual look, as he was en route to Delhi to cast his vote.

Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a selfie wearing a white shirt, and showing off his inked finger.

The actor wrote in the caption: "Came to my hometown, Delhi, to celebrate the world's largest democracy by voting, Delhi, go out 'Vote' #DelhiVoteNow #VoteForIndia."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha'. The film also starred Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor