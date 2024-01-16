Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates 39th Birthday with Fans, Watch Video

: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra experienced a heartwarming celebration on his 39th birthday, with his devoted fans making the day truly special. Videos of the actor engaging with fans, cutting cakes, and receiving gifts circulated online, showcasing the genuine excitement of the moment. Dressed in a casual orange hoodie, Sidharth's infectious smile mirrored the joyous atmosphere.

Adding to the sweetness, Kiara shared a video on Instagram stories that shows celebration mode. Right from the cake to the couple sharing sweet moments, the video has everything. She has just written, ‘Happy Birthday, My Love.” Earlier, photos from the celebration went viral. Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, and others are also seen posing with him. Last night, Kiara’s parents were also seen at their house.

According to media reports, the birthday bash took place at their home in Mumbai, where close friends like Karan Johar, Shakun Batra, casting director Shanoo Sharma, and others joined in the festivities. Kiara Advani, sharing a sweet video online, wished him a "Happy birthday love." In the video, she wore a black dress, while Sidharth sported a colourful T-shirt.

Looking ahead, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of "Indian Police Force," his debut on the OTT platform. The series, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 19. Additionally, Sidharth has the film "Yodha" with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna in the works, creating excitement among his fans for what's next in his career.