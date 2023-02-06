Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to shift into a Rs 70 crore sea-facing house after wedding

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Kiara Advani and the actor is likely to shift to a 70 crore house with his soon to be wife Kiara Advani. Talking to a news portal, a source claimed that the Mission Majnu actor was actively seeking a sea-facing house in Juhu for himself and his soon-to-be wife Kiara as he wanted a bigger space and an undisturbed view of the sea like his Bandra residence.“Sidharth is keen on having a sea-facing home, just like his Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea,” the insider told Midday.

As of now, the actor has viewed a few properties, one of which costs a whopping Rs 70 crore! However, the source also added that Sidharath has yet to finalize anything. “Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready,” the insider stated. Sidharth and Kiara have booked the luxurious Suryagarh palace hotel in Jaisalmer for their wedding, which will be attended by around 100-125 guests. Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, were seen arriving at the at Jaisalmer airport. Kiara's school friend and bestie, Isha Ambani on Sunday evening was also spotted arriving at the airport with her husband Anand Piramal, well in time for all the celebrations. Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal are among the other guests rumored to be arriving for the big celebration. According to reports, the bride will be decked in a Manish Malhotra lehenga while Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane and Nachne De Saare will play at their sangeet. Post their wedding, the couple will host two receptions – one in Delhi and one in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship and also never really denied it. The two actors reportedly fell in love on the sets of their war drama 'Shershaah', which was a huge hit.