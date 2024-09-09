Sidharth Malhotra remembers "real Shershaah" Captain Vikram Batra on his 50th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Monday remembered "real Shershaah" Captain Vikram Batra on his 50th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram story, Sidharth posted a throwback picture from his visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi, wherein he paid homage to Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation during the Kargil War in 1999.

Along with the picture, he wrote, "Remembering Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), the real Shershaah, on his 50th birth anniversary. I'm grateful to have had the privilege of portraying him on screen. His bravery and spirit continue to inspire us all."

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra.

The Kargil war fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999 with gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts which were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months.

Brave soldiers of the Indian Army overcame seemingly insurmountable odds and hostile terrain to win the Kargil war with the help of the Indian Air Force which gave air support.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of Operation Vijay, is celebrated on July 26 every year and rich tributes are paid to bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country.

Apart from Sidharth, 'Shershaah' also features Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12.

Last year, 'Shershaah' won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

