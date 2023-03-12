Sidharth Malhotra resumes shooting for next 'Yodha'
By IANS | Published: March 12, 2023 11:09 AM 2023-03-12T11:09:03+5:30 2023-03-12T11:35:31+5:30
Mumbai, March 12 Actor Sidharth Malhotra has resumed shooting for his next film 'Yodha', an action thriller.
Sidharth on early morning on Sunday, took to Instagram, shared a video on his Stories. The video shows a view of the city and had a time stamp of 6 a.m. put on it.
For the caption he wrote: "#Yodha'
The thriller 'Yodha', directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, is based on a hijacking. The film features Sidharth in an action-packed role and an all-new avatar. Co-stars Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra.
