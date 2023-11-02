Sidharth Malhotra shares picture of first Karwa Chauth celebration with Kiara Advani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the industry's most popular couples. They tied the knot on February 7. This year is special for them because it marks the couple's first Karwa Chauth together on November 1. Sidharth recently shared a photo of them celebrating the momentous day together.

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him along with his wife performing the Karwa Chauth ritual together. He captioned it with, "Blessed". Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar dropped heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzHSdlVPWcW/

Kiara re-posted his post on her Instagram story and wrote, "To the moon and back"

She, along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra, reached her "sasural" a few days ago to be with her in-laws for the festival. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of her mehendi. She opted for a minimal mehendi design.

A star designed with henna on her hand looked absolutely beautiful. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. While Kiara confirmed that they are "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Sharing their wedding pictures, the duo wrote, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara, on the other hand, recently walked the ramp in a black and golden bodycon gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in New Delhi. Kiara turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock and caught the attention of everyone present there.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and an action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

