Sidharth Malhotra turns weather forecaster, check out his Insta post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Actor Sidharth Malhotra has literally upped his Instagram game by posting interesting pictures and quirky captions lately.

On Friday, the 'Mission Majnu' star took to the social media application and unleashed his inner weather forecaster avatar.

He dropped a picture of him holding an umbrella and captioned it, "Weather forecast- don't forget to carry your brightest umbrella #Baarish."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuGh70QtGya/?hl=en

Sidharth's post has garnered loads of likes and comments from netizens.

"Hahhaha cute," a social media user commented.

"Noted Mr Weather forecaster," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 15.

He will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

