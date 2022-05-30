Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Murder plot suspected to have links to Tihar Jail

The Delhi Police official said a phone number has been traced to the Tihar Jail. A few days ago, a criminal, Mohammad Shahrukh, was arrested by police. He was using a messaging app to communicate with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress in December last year, was shot in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday evening and was brought dead to the hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others. The Punjab Police has termed Moose Wala’s murder the result of an inter-gang rivalry and said claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates are involved in the killing.

Since Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Delhi Police Special Cell suspecting the involvement of the gang is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.We are also trying to get the police remand of Lawrence Bishnoi. Based on the information received from them, we are making massive crackdown on gangsters at large. These gangsters had plotted Moose Wala’s murder from outside,” said the police officer said.n Bishnoi, one of the top gangsters of north India has criminal cases against him in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. The cases include murder, robbery and extortion. Bishnoi’s close associate Sampat Nehra, was arrested in 2018 for plotting to kill actor Salman Khan. One of Bishnoi's close associates is also Delhi-based gangster Kala Jathedi. Jathedi, until his arrest last year, was the most wanted man in Delhi.

