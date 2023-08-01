Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who the police was in pursuit of for the murder of popular Punjabi rap singer and songwriter Sidhu Moose Wala, has been extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan, by Delhi Police Special Cell. Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, shared the development in the case. On May 29, 2022, assailants shot dead Moose Wala in Punjab's Jawaharke village, Mansa district.

Sachin Bishnoi, who happens to be the nephew of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, was identified as a key conspirator in Moose Wala's murder. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Goldy Brar, who arrived in Canada on a student visa in 2017, initially claimed responsibility for the heinous act. A team comprising security agencies were dispatched to Azerbaijan to arrest gangster Sachin Bishnoi and bring him back to India. Bishnoi has been on the run since the murder in May last year and managed to escape the country using a fake passport. On Monday night, Delhi Police Special Cell reached Azerbaijan. The joint team, comprising about four officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two Inspectors from the Counter Intelligence Unit, will be securing Sachin Bishnoi's extradition to India. Since the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Sachin Bishnoi's involvement in the planning and plotting of the crime has been a constant point of intense investigation and was the centre of discussion since the beginning of the case investigation.