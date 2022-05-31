Sidhu Moosewala's parents hug son's coffin in tearful goodbye

Mumbai, May 31 Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala's parents hugged their son's coffin as they bid a tearful goodbye to the slain singer on Tuesday.

Pictures and videos on social media showed Moosewala's mother hugging the glass casket in which his mortal remains were kept. The mother could not stop looking at her son's lifeless body. His father broke down and then she turned to wipe his tears.

A sea of fans and mourners gathered at the singer's village Moosa for the cremation, which took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Moosewala was brutally murdered on Sunday. He was in his car when the attackers blocked him and fired more than 30 shots at him.

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear the plea filed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect in the sensational murder of Sidhu Moosewala, alleging apprehension of a fake encounter by the Punjab Police for 'political mileage'.

