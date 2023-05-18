Sikandar Kher shares adorable selfie with Sushmita Sen, "Daulat always there to protect you..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : Can Daulat ever leave Aarya Sareen? The two actors Sikandar Kher and Sushmita Sen, who popularized these characters in the series 'Aarya', have answers to the question above.

Sikandar Kher posted an adorable selfie with Sushmita Sen as they wrapped up the shoot of season 3 of 'Aarya'. Sikandar captioned the post, "Daulat always there to serve, protect and lean on walls ... #Aarya3 #DuggaDugga and thank you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsVnWWrA3J6/

Responding to Sikandar's post, Sushmita wrote, "And AARYA loooooooves you...Thank you for always having her back #daulat #precious."

'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with 'Aarya' in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. Daulat plays the role of a protector, who is serving Aarya's family for generations.

The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.

The second season of the show was released in December 2021 and the release date of the third season hasn't been revealed by the makers yet.

The series will stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from this, Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled 'Taali'. Sikandar recently got praise for his role in the series 'ToothPari'.

