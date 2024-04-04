Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala fly down to the US to attend the premiere of Hollywood debut "Monkey Man

Actor Sikandar Kher is set to embark on an exciting journey as he flies to the United States for the premiere of his first Hollywood film, "Monkey Man." The highly anticipated movie is scheduled to have its premiere at the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre followed by its release in the US on April 5th. Sikandar Kher will join the star-studded cast for this grand event, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Expressing his excitement for the premiere, Sikandar Kher shares, "Excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew and see the film with everyone together at the premiere. It was a long one for us. We got a phenomenal response at SXSW last month which was pretty iconic in itself, there’s a sense of excitement for the films release now”.

"Monkey Man" boasts an ensemble cast that includes prominent actors from both India and the West. Alongside Sikandar Kher, the cast features Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. Notably, Dev Patel not only stars in the film but also makes his directorial debut and serves as a producer.

The action thriller follows the journey of a young man portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death, caused by corrupt leaders. However, his quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed and powerless, transforming into the titular "Monkey Man."

Following its US premiere, "Monkey Man" is slated to release soon in India, promising audiences an exhilarating cinematic experience filled with action, intrigue, and redemption.