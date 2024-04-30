Sima Taparia joins Kian of 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' to find his mom the perfect partner

Mumbai, April 30 Renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia has joined hands with little Kian (played by Nihan Jain) from the show 'Main Hoon Saath Tere' to help him analyse whether Aryaman (Karan Vohra) meets all the criteria for Janvi (Ulka Gupta).

The show revolves around a single mother, Janvi, who is navigating the challenges of parenthood on her own. Janvi resides with her son, Kian. A wealthy businessman, Aryaman, who has romantic feelings for Janvi, finds the fate of their love story dependent on little Kian's judgment.

In order to guide Kian through this situation and steer him in the right direction, Sima utilises her parameters for arranged marriage pairings and her well-known one-liners to evaluate the profiles of Janvi and Aryaman and is surprised to discover the perfect compatibility between them.

Talking about this association, Sima said: "When Zee TV approached me with this unique concept for their upcoming show where a young kid is on the lookout for a suitable partner for his single mom, I immediately signed up for it as it is a truly unique plot. As the character of young Kian embarks on a journey to find a suitable companion for Janvi, my years of experience in matchmaking will help him decide whether Aryaman is the right choice for her."

She further said: "Let's hope this promotional collaboration helps this endearing story reach a wider audience across India."

The show airs on Zee TV.

