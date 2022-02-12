Simu Liu joins Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'

'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' actor Simu Liu is the latest addition to the Warner Bros' upcoming movie 'Barbie'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera in the film, being helmed by Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig and Noah Baumbach wrote the script for the long-gestating project. Plot details are currently under wraps, although it is known that Gosling is playing Ken.

Robbie is starring as Barbie and producing the project via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley.

As per the outlet, Mattel Films' Robbie Brenner and Paddington's David Heyman are also producing.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor