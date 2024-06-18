Singer Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss: Know All About This Medical Condition

Singer Alka Yagnik, known for her iconic songs like 'Yeh Bandhan Toh' from 'Karan Arjun', 'Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein' from 'Raja Hindustani', and the currently trending 'San Sanana' from 'Asoka', has been diagnosed with a rare sensory hearing loss. Yagnik herself revealed in an Instagram post that a few weeks earlier, upon disembarking from a flight, she suddenly experienced hearing loss. She expressed that, after gathering courage over the following weeks, she wanted to speak out to explain her recent absence.

According to the National Library of Medicine, a number of viral infections can cause hearing loss. This loss can be congenital or acquired, unilateral or bilateral. Certain viral infections can directly damage inner ear structures, others can induce inflammatory responses which then cause this damage, and still others can increase susceptibility to bacterial or fungal infection, leading to hearing loss. Typically, virus-induced hearing loss is sensorineural, although conductive and mixed hearing losses can occur following infection with certain viruses. Occasionally, recovery of hearing after these infections can occur spontaneously. Most importantly, some of these viral infections can be prevented or treated. For many of these viruses, guidelines for their treatment or prevention have recently been revised.

Alka Yagnik, a beloved figure in the Indian music industry, has contributed significantly to Bollywood with her melodious voice and timeless songs. Her diagnosis has come as a shock to her fans and the music community, who are now rallying to support her during this challenging time. Sensory hearing loss, which affects the inner ear's ability to process sound, can significantly impact a singer's ability to perform. Despite this setback, Yagnik's legacy in the music industry remains unshaken. Her countless hits and the emotional connection she has forged with listeners over the years continue to resonate deeply. Fans and colleagues alike are hopeful for her recovery and are sending their best wishes to the iconic singer.