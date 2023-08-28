Singer Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are engaged now!The singer shared pictures of his engagement to longtime girlfriend and influencer Aashna Shroff. He shared happy pictures of his proposal to Aashna.Sharing lovely photos from their engagement, Armaan wrote, "and our forever has only just begun". In the first picture, Armaan, dressed in an off-white suit, is seen going down on one knee and placing a ring on Aashna's finger. Aashna, on the other hand, could not control her joy of getting engaged. She is seen in a white dress with red floral print on it.

Armaan and Aashna started dating in 2019. They were reportedly in a relationship ion 2017 but broke up and started dating again in 2019. The two have never tried to hide their relationship and often share pictures with each other on their Instagram feed.On Aashna's 26th birthday last year, Malik took to his social media handle and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the one who makes my heart smile! love you so much. ps - you're stuck w my lame jokes for life, k bye, (sic)" he wrote. When we reached out to Malik, he refused to comment on the story. His reps, on the other hand, share, "This is not something AM (Armaan Malik) would like to talk about. As and when you would want something on his work do let us know."Armaan Malik is a well-known singer who has sung songs like 'Butta Bomma', 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak', 'Buddhu Sa Mann', 'Naina', 'Tere Mere' and many more. Aashna, on the other hand, is a lifestyle blogger.