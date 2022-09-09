Singer Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar officially divorced, singer pays whopping amount as alimony

Honey Singh and wife Shalini Talwar are finally divorced. According to reports, the singer paid a whopping alimony for the divorce settlement. Honey is reportedly paying an alimony of Rs 1 crore as the divorce settlement. In 2021, Shalini had accused Honey Singh of domestic violence.

On Friday, September 9, Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar reached a settlement for alimony and maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi's Saket court. According to reports, the singer is paying Rs 1 crore alimony. In August 2021, Yo Yo Honey Singh broke his silence on Shalini’s accusations via a public statement on his Twitter handle. An excerpt of his statement read, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against we and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”