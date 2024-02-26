Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away at 72 After Prolonged Illness

Veteran classical singer Pankaj Udhas has passed away at age 73. After a prolonged illness, the singer breathed his last on February 26, as confirmed by his daughter Nayaab Udhas. The news was confirmed by Nayaab Udhas, through an official statement, which read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness."



He started his career with a release of a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986. After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for a film by Mahesh Bhatt, Naam. Udhas rose to further fame for singing in the 1986 film Naam, in which his song "Chitthi Aayee Hai" (the letter has arrived) became an instant hit. He did playback singing for many Hindi films after that. Albums and live concerts around the globe brought him fame as a singer. In 2006, Pankaj Udhas was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award. Udhas' ghazals talk about love, intoxication and sharab.



